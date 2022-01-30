Barclays Reiterates “$325.00” Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.56.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

