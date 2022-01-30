Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 760 ($10.25) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

BDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.27) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 832 ($11.23) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 810.80 ($10.94).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 605.60 ($8.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 705.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 694.13. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 592.80 ($8.00) and a one year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.00).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,493.51).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

