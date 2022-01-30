Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

