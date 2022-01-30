Barclays Trims CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Target Price to $29.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, increased their target price on shares of CompX International from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CompX International stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

