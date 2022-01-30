Barclays Trims CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Target Price to $29.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, increased their target price on shares of CompX International from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
CompX International stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.
About CompX International
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.
