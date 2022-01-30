Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 68,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,334. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

