Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given New €76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

