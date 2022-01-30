BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDOUY stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

