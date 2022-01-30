Benchmark Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $206.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.29.

LEA stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $343,246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lear by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Lear by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

