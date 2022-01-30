Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.42).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 700 ($9.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 731.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 753.21. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.74). The firm has a market cap of £920.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,428.29). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.63) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,450.46).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

