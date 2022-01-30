Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €120.00 ($136.36) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($190.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €177.03 ($201.16).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:HLAG opened at €258.60 ($293.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a twelve month high of €295.00 ($335.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €214.21.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.