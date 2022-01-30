BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

BBL stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 14,421,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,497,000 after purchasing an additional 409,983 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,084,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,110 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $104,915,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

