BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
BBL stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 14,421,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
