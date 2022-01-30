Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.14. Bioventus shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $939.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 66.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 293,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 141.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bioventus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 1,680.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 362,855 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

