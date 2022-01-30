Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $865,007.11 and approximately $61.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.