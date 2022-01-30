BitRewards (BIT) Price Up 6.9% This Week

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $34,023.98 and approximately $49.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About BitRewards

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars.

