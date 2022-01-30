BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Down 55.6% in January

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 728,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DSU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 173,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,336. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.