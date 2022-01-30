BlackRock Inc. Has $186.71 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Buckle worth $186,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

