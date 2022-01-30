BlackRock Inc. Has $192.08 Million Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $192,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $14.42 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

