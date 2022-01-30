BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $189,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

USRT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

