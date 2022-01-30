BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southside Bancshares worth $183,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

