BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Matthews International worth $181,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after buying an additional 96,197 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 41.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after buying an additional 419,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matthews International by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.30 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

