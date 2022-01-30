Blue Grotto Capital LLC Makes New $15.19 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

