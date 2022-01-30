Blue Grotto Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,989 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems comprises 8.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MITK opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.