Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,940,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.