Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock worth $127,982,555 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

