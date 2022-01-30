BMO Capital Markets Cuts Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target to C$4.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of GATO opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth about $144,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

