Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.71.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 3,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

