Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.42.

Shares of BOOT opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.