Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

NYSE BAH opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

