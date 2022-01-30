Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BOALY opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Boral has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

