Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$45.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.91.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

