Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $109.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 879,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

