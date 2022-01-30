Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

