Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,628 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

