Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $271,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

