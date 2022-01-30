Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

