Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,254 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 551.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

