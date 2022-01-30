Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IBTX opened at $75.60 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

