Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,092 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 102,435.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

