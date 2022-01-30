Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,976 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

