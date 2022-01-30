Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $18.70. Braskem shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 65,030 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.