Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRW. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 410.67 ($5.54).

LON BRW opened at GBX 322 ($4.34) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.72. The firm has a market cap of £977.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202 in the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

