Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.54).

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of £977.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.72. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.56).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,468 shares of company stock worth $1,503,202.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

