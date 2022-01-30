Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 6,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,169,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

BHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

