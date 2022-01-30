Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Brinker International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NYSE:EAT opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

