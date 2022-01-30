Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.04 billion and the lowest is $11.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $47.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $64.91. 10,847,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,259,403. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

