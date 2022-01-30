BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 60,149 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

LSPD opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

