BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

