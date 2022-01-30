BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 11,542 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,412,848,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

