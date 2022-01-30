BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,559 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 268.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $2,848,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $321.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.06.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.