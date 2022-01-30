BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $22,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $211.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.59. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $198.24 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

